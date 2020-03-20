Mike Tyson: & # 39; Eminem is the only white man who knows what it is to be a N * gga & # 39;

Eminem recently visited Mike Tyson's Hotbox with the Mike Tyson podcast, where he told the rapper that he is the only white man who knows "what it's like to be an n * gga."

Tyson praised Em's work ethic. Eminem started from the bottom and advanced upwards, although we are still not sure whether to buy the comparison.

"All you got was, damn it, they didn't even give it to you," Tyson said. "You're fucking slave to that, you know what I mean? You're the only white man who knows what it's like to be a n * gga."

To which Em replied, "I'm not sure how to answer that. But, uh, no, man. It's uh … I mean, you know, we all have our story." Eminem laughed, but he knew he shouldn't totally agree with Tyson: Twitter would have dragged him down with filth.

You can check out Eminem's Hotboxin 'interview with Mike Tyson below.