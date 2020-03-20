Microsoft: Microsoft Teams platform reaches 44 million daily active users – Latest news

Microsoft's unified communications platform for the workplace called Teams has reached 44 million daily active users (DAUs), a jump of over 40 percent from 20 million DAUs in November 2019.

The teams' closest competitor, Slack, last announced 12 million DAUs in October.

Microsoft plans to introduce a real-time noise suppression feature for Team meetings this year. This would be ideal for people who work from home.

%MINIFYHTML21246e269a55d15d2326b6410b87a5d711% %MINIFYHTML21246e269a55d15d2326b6410b87a5d712%

According to Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Microsoft 365, with schools, churches, businesses, and offices closed, the company is discovering what it's really like to be home with families at all times, while trying to stay productive and connected to work. equipment

"We are encouraging employees to schedule meetings to conclude five minutes before the end of the hour or half an hour. This shortens their time together a bit, but goes a long way toward avoiding potential exhaustion in a consecutive uninterrupted way," said Spataro. in A statement on Thursday.

Each employee faces unique challenges right now, and each employee will approach this situation differently.

"As managers, it is very important to try to understand and react to your individual needs as much as possible," he added.

To help employees, Microsoft has started offering virtual meditation sessions that they can join when they need a moment to relax from work.

"Find a quiet space where you won't be interrupted. Next, adjust the microphone to mute it so others can enjoy the silence. And finally, use your camera to look at the session leader for guidance on breathing techniques. Once you feel like you "once there are, you can turn off your camera to fully focus on calming your mind," the company said.

