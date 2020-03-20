Michigan National Guard activated, helping deliver medical supplies to hospitals – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan National Guard is activated and ready to assist in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Whitmer yesterday mobilized the state National Guard to help deliver medical supplies.

Everything from face masks to gloves was delivered to medical facilities.

Authorities say they are working with the state center for emergency operations.

Soldiers from the National Guard are on standby for further assistance.

