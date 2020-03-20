Melvin Gordon, joining the Broncos, proves this is John Elway's smartest and smartest offseason

Overpaid for running back Melvin Gordon? Hell yes, the Broncos overpaid. But consider the alternatives. Now consider the alternatives if, God forbid, Phillip Lindsay has to waste serious time with an injury.

Consider the checklist, the Post-It note you expect to be pasted on John Elway's desk somewhere as Dove Valley self-quarantines:

HOW TO HIT THE BOSSES

1. Take Patrick Mahomes off the field

2. When your offense is in the red zone, get seven, not three

3. Keep Patrick Mahomes off the field

Gordon does not come to Denver to be a star. He is here to raise the bar. To be a change. A complement. And to be the vulture in the red light district he was supposed to be Royce Freeman, but he hasn't been.

It's funny: The closest society is teetering on the brink of collapse as we're trapped in our homes and toilet paper is the new gold, Elway's healthiest aspect.

The Broncos reported that the $ 16 million, 2-year deal by the 6-foot-1, Gordon, of which $ 13.5 million is guaranteed, is not the ideal value for the dollar in a field time-share situation. At 26, the two-time Pro Bowl tail has more of a tire footprint than most, the miles of all those years carrying the load in Wisconsin speeding up the aging process.

As a pass blocker, Gordon is fine. He runs too far east and west for an offense he can't afford to go south. His hands are fine, but it's not nearly the catcher that his former teammate Austin Ekeler is off the field. The finest points they are not especially pretty

All that said, Gordon helps. He gives quarterback Drew Lock, with all five career starts to his credit, another safety valve. He is an update on Freeman, who was probably Elway's point all along. And a more pertinent improvement that addresses the two most obvious problems on the list: the third-chance conversion, where the Broncos ranked 30th in the league last fall; and scoring touchdowns in the red zone, a statistic that ranked 28th.

Since week 1 of 2018, Gordon has carried the ball 30 times within the 10-yard line. He's scored in 12 of those bags, or 40% of the time. Free man? Twenty-two carries within 10 for seven scores, a rate of 31.8%. The combined conversion rate with Freeman and Lindsay is 36.7% on those opportunities in the past two seasons.

On the third try, Gordon is averaging 6.1 yards per touch (running and receiving) on ​​202 tries since 2018. Freeman? Only 4.2 per touch in 146 attempts during that same section.

For his career, Gordon averages a first down on 37.5% of his career catches. Freeman's lifetime rate is 21%; Lindsay is 30%. And the first points paste a check mark inside the last box in the list:

Sure, it's expensive. Admittedly, his signing might not be particularly good at Lindsay's camp. And there's no question, the setbacks are to the NFL these days what relievers are to baseball and Jeff Bridich: volatile like everyone, year after year.

For every 2018 Melvin Gordon and 2018 Wade Davis, you risk getting the 2019 versions of either one. Past performance no longer guarantees future results.

So yes, Gordon is a risk. But he is not Joe Flacco, walking dead money. He fits. Because if you commit to keeping one eye on the prize, you'd better keep the other on Arrowhead.