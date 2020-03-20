Melvin Gordon agrees to a two-year, $ 16 million contract with the Denver Broncos | NFL news





Melvin Gordon to sign with the Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon will sign with the Denver Broncos after agreeing on a two-year, $ 16 million contract, according to reports.

The former Los Angeles Chargers star had landed in what turned out to be a low-yield market after becoming an unrestricted agent earlier this week.

Source: The #Broncos and RB Melvin Gordon have agreed to the terms of a $ 16M 2-year contract with $ 13.5M guaranteed. First #Loaders Star stays in the division, creating a strong 1-2 hit with Phillip Lindsay. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

However, now the Broncos have caught him to form what will become one of the NFL's most powerful running tandems alongside Phillip Lindsay, who has logged consecutive 1,000-yard yards seasons after not being selected in 2018.

Gordon led the Chargers in rushing yards last season with 612 of 162 carries for eight touchdowns, followed by teammate Austin Ekeler with 557 yards for three touchdowns.

However, it was Ekeler who flourished in the passing game with 92 catches for 993 yards and eight touchdowns, earning a four-year, $ 24.5 million contract extension earlier this month.

Gordon did not participate in the first four games of last season in an attempt to force the Chargers to hand over a new contract, seeking similar money from some of the NFL's highest-paid running backs, such as Todd Gurley and David Johnson.

The latter have served as reminders of the uncertainty for a free agency running back, with the Los Angeles Rams releasing Todd Gurley two years after making him the highest-paid in the league, while the Arizona Cardinals traded Johnson to the Houston Texans instead for DeAndre Hopkins.

In 67 career games for the Chargers, Gordon has posted 4,240 rushing yards for 36 touchdowns, as well as 1,873 receiving yards for 11 touchdowns.