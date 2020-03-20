Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking these precautions to protect their family from the coronavirus

It's official, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met in their cozy mansion in Canada, and a trusted source spoke to various media outlets, revealing that, like the rest of the world, they are taking serious steps to protect themselves and their baby. during the growing global health pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

A person who knows that Harry is concerned about his royal relatives in London and is doing his best to keep in touch.

The source said the following about the Duchess of Sussex: "Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with their family before all this madness began."

The family friend went on to explain: “Meghan said that (Harry) has been in contact with both her father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and take extra precautions. "

It was also claimed that the former actress is taking special measures to protect her and her family from the virus by asking her staff members to wear latex gloves at all times. He has also asked that they follow a strict hygiene protocol.

It has been confirmed that as soon as it is safe to travel, they plan to bring their son back to the UK so that Archie can spend time with Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan and Harry are adjusting to their new lives.



