Meet Erika, a part of the first 90-day same-sex couple

He has two-tone hair, is 24 years old, is from Australia and is part of the 90 promised dayfirst couple of the same sex: meet Erika, one of the new 90 day promise: before 90 days season four stars.

Erika hails from Port Augusta, Australia and is a photographer. "I love it. I can be creative and work for myself," she says in the exclusive look above. "I don't have many limits, which is really important because my lifestyle is not conventional."

"I am very independent and I like to do what I want to do. For me, living out loud is very important. I am a very colorful weirdo," he continues in the exclusive look above.