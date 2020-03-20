Meet Erika, a part of the first 90-day same-sex couple

He has two-tone hair, is 24 years old, is from Australia and is part of the 90 promised dayfirst couple of the same sex: meet Erika, one of the new 90 day promise: before 90 days season four stars.
Erika hails from Port Augusta, Australia and is a photographer. "I love it. I can be creative and work for myself," she says in the exclusive look above. "I don't have many limits, which is really important because my lifestyle is not conventional."
"I am very independent and I like to do what I want to do. For me, living out loud is very important. I am a very colorful weirdo," he continues in the exclusive look above.
He met Stephanie, a 29-year-old American, online through Stephanie's YouTube videos, and the two struck up a friendship before confessing romantic feelings. Now Stephanie, who is taking a huge risk to her health due to her rare bone marrow disorder, travels down to meet Erika.
"I am very attracted to the fact that she does not apologize for who she is. She is loud, she is funny, she likes to be proud of her sexuality," says Erika of Stephanie.
But Stephanie has yet to reveal herself as bisexual to her family. As far as they know, she is going to meet Erika as a friend.
"It seems like we have something really genuine and beautiful that I've never felt before," says Erika.
Will your online romance translate to the real world?
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
