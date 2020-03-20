MBTA may seek rescue due to COVID-19 crisis

%MINIFYHTML52d4becdf1759063e2b4e4458f01b2d511% %MINIFYHTML52d4becdf1759063e2b4e4458f01b2d512%

With passenger numbers falling between 70 and 80 percent, depending on the mode of travel, MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said the system will likely need some form of government assistance when the COVID-19 crisis ends. .

The T collects almost $ 700 million in fees annually, he told Radio Boston in an interview Thursday.

However, he said a government bailout is not something he and other T officials are considering "on a day-to-day basis."

"It is something that we are going to need to sit down and evaluate," he said. “I think there will have to be some level of assistance. I also think that, given the social impact of this, there will be many entities that will also need assistance, so I would say it is early … for us to do it, but it is something that we are going to do. think about the long term. "

The T began operating on a reduced schedule for most types of transportation on Tuesday. Since then, there have been some modifications due to reports of crowded trains and buses. He said it is something that T officials "will continue to evaluate."

In the past two weeks, Poftak said the T has worked to figure out how to keep the system working under current circumstances.

When asked if the T will continue its capital improvements, Poftak said the organization is "trying,quot; to keep it "on track."

"I think we will always prioritize security," he said. However, he added that the people who make the improvements are the same people who perform the maintenance of the system.

"At some point, we will run out of resources," he said. "We are going to need those people to be prioritized only. So we hope we can get through this and continue the aggressive capital campaign, but obviously we will prioritize security, and we will also prioritize service. It remains to be seen how long we will be in this mode. "

We understand that these are difficult times and we continue to listen to the concerns raised by our passengers. We want our passengers to know what we are doing to keep our communities up and running while helping to protect them and our employees. Here is a message from our General Manager @spoftak pic.twitter.com/8ZRQ7AAHzi – MBTA (@MBTA) March 20, 2020

When asked if MBTA workers can be designated as emergency workers so they can dip into the handful of child care facilities to stay open once closer next weekHe said it is not "currently planned."

He said workers continue to show up for work.

"We are trying to be understanding," he said. "We need people to show up and they are showing up, and we are very grateful for that."

Poftak said one of his concerns is whether he will have a workforce large enough to keep his vehicles running.

"Part of the decline in service level is that this is the level of service that we believe we can reliably execute for a significant portion of the time," said Poftak.

Listen to the full Poftak interview: