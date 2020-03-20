Masika Kalysha strikes back after being beaten for bragging about her income of & # 39; 6 figures & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLbb53afb991c869ee98d5d6602ff3973e11% %MINIFYHTMLbb53afb991c869ee98d5d6602ff3973e12%

Applauding the detractors, the TV star insists on Twitter that & # 39; every day he gives ecological advice, posts links and references constantly trying to teach you guys how to invest & # 39 ;.

Despite the crisis after the Coronavirus, Masika Kalysha you have nothing to worry about. Former cast member of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"He recently turned to his social media account to brag about his income, only to receive a backlash from his online followers.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday, March 17, Masika boasted: "Everyone is crying over the stock market crash … in the meantime, this week I made 6 figures to buy at the bottom and sell higher, while letting my investments previous ones will fall knowing it will come again in a month or 2. "

She continued in another post: "One day, you're actually going to listen to me. I want nothing but the best for you. People perish for lack of knowledge. I'm trying to teach you everything so you can apply it and learn more. "

Without enough boasting, Masika went on to say that she "just bought a multi-million dollar (single) property alone without help and without a co-signer with a credit score of 813 this week … but don't listen to me. Idle s ** t".

While some fans were happy about his success, others seemed to be angry. "Exactly! I have yet to see how he casts jewels on how, whether the advice had to be bought or whether it was free. We want to learn how to twin," wrote one fan, to which Masika replied, "Ohhhh, I just tweeted d ** k." Almost every day for years on 'how' for free. Reading is critical. But I see you want to get mad, so keep going. "

"I think more people would listen if you give genuine advice instead of your attempt to embarrass others for not having knowledge," said another enemy. "Angry sitchi girl to ** go back in timeout and stfu," replied Masika, adding, "I sound silly. You clearly don't pay attention to my tweets. I NEVER embarrass people for not knowing the same thing ** I didn't know. Don't confuse this television with real life. Quarantine your nasty attitude. "

"I find it funny how people tell me that I should give advice on how to build wealth instead of 'bragging' # MasikaMafia knows that I am here every day giving advice, posting links and referrals constantly trying to teach you guys. how to invest. However, number 1 pays attention to that, "he added in a separate post. "But in the second I reiterate the importance of building wealth by sharing a fraction of the fruits of my work, just for inspiration / motivation purposes, all the detractors and lazy people start to cry. DON'T MISS THE TEST! seen boasting yet. Tuh. "