Marty Walsh says there are no ordering plans to stay home & # 39; right now & # 39;

The three largest cities in the United States are now under "stay home,quot; orders. And two mayors across the Charles River are asking for the same thing in Massachusetts. However, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh reiterated on Friday afternoon that there are no plans to issue such an order, either in his city or in the state.

"At least right now," Walsh said during a press conference on Friday.

%MINIFYHTML4f8623e252844d35867d7f5579026eaa11% %MINIFYHTML4f8623e252844d35867d7f5579026eaa12%

While Mayor and Gov. Charlie Baker have imposed radical new restrictions, from closing schools, dining restaurants and construction projects to banning public gatherings of more than 25 people, to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, they have repeatedly shot down rumors. An order for residents to stay home is around the corner. Baker did it again during a separate press conference on Friday. But for his part, Walsh has more openly recognized that the additional step may be an option in the future.

"We are potentially targeting that particular situation," he said during an appearance at WGBH, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts exceeded 400 in its largest daily increase on Friday.

Walsh said the decision "will not be made lightly or in isolation," noting that he has been in constant contact with Baker, who currently also considers such an order to be unnecessary. Walsh emphasized the "voluntary social distancing,quot; that is already occurring, as many employees work remotely and have limited options for organized public meetings.

"Basically we can do it ourselves without the government ordering us to," he said.

As the weekend began, the mayor expressed strong disapproval of reports of people throwing parties in their own homes, given the evidence that asymptomatic people may be driving the spread of the disease.

"That cannot happen," said Walsh. "All it takes is one person at that meeting."

His comments Friday came as Illinois and New York joined California in issuing their own state "stay home,quot; orders, which officials prefer to use the initially used "shelter-in-place,quot; terminology. They effectively mean the same thing; Each order asks residents to stay indoors as long as possible and requires "nonessential,quot; businesses to close or let employees work from home. But they also have broad exceptions for companies defined as "essential,quot; and people can also go out to buy food, health care, exercise or care for a family member or friend, among other reasons.

In the vicinity of Cambridge and Somerville, officials took another step in that direction on Friday. Cambridge ordered the temporary closure of salons, hair salons, tattoo parlors, and gyms, while Somerville closed those businesses, as well as general retail stores that sell nonessential products, in addition to existing measures to close playgrounds. Somerville's order goes into effect Sunday; Cambridge restrictions will apply from Monday.

"Cambridge and other communities are taking this step to ensure that we can effectively stop the spread of COVID-19, protect our community and return to normal as quickly as possible," said Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and the administrator of the city Louis A, DePasquale said in a joint statement. "We encourage people to continue exercising. You can still walk and get some fresh air, but please keep six feet between you and the others. "

Siddiqui and other state and local lawmakers urged Baker earlier this week to issue a shelter order on the spot. Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone joined them on Friday with a call for a regional focus.

"The region, the northeast, and the nation must act now to avoid unnecessary loss of life," Curtatone said in a statement.

"I am calling on Massachusetts to join Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire to implement bold uniform measures, including an order to stay home," he added. “This is not a time for halftones and there is no time to delay it. Municipalities can start this process, but the region must complete it ”.

So far, Walsh and Baker have resisted those calls. As the disease spreads, Walsh says they are closely following the number to determine what additional actions are necessary. When asked if he anticipated a possible order to stay home, Walsh said Friday that "everything is on the table."

"It is one day at a time," he said.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.