Mark Cuban, Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell donate $ 500K for childcare for healthcare workers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Mark Cuban, Luka Dončić, and Dwight Powell have partnered with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to donate $ 500,000 to support child care for healthcare workers in the front line of the COVID-19 response effort during this unprecedented time. pic.twitter.com/6yBsKCs7f5 – Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 20, 2020

"There are people like health workers who are not getting close to credit for risking their lives." We just finished a program with the Mavs and Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell, some of our players, where we will pay for daycare for health workers, so that people can go to work knowing that they take care of their children, "Cuban said. Cuomo Prime Time from CNN.

Cuban also said that this program is also an opportunity to create jobs because of the staff necessary to monitor those children.

"Those daycare workers, we are going to work with different organizations that can review them and all that. But they will also be new jobs. So, the people who did not have a job before, now will not only be able to get it, but they will also do it with daycare organizations. so that health workers can go to work knowing that their children are doing well, "Cuban said.

This new program comes after Cuban and the Mavericks announced that they will pay employees per game day hour at the American Airlines Center who are forced to miss work due to the suspension of the NBA season.

Last week, Cuban also said that he would reimburse his employees who buy breakfast or lunch from locally owned companies as a way to support businesses that suffer due to strict restrictions placed on restaurants, bars, nightclubs and plus.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks announced that they will donate $ 100,000 to nonprofit areas and food banks.