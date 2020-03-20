Mariah Carey has a sweet response after Kelly Clarkson sings her disappearance

Love Kelly Clarkson? You're not alone.

Mariah Carey He praised the 37-year-old singer via Instagram on Thursday.

Early in the day, the American idol student went to the social network to interpret Carey's song "Vanishing,quot;. Clarkson performed the mini concert in a bathroom on his ranch in Montana.

"Hiding in Montana," Clarkson wrote in part of the legend next to the clip. "That time (you're) quarantined, (your) kids (are) sleeping, so (you're) stuck in a bathroom and (your) glamor squad is nowhere to be seen."

Needless to say, The voice Coach fully nailed performance. Even Carey called it a "beautiful performance." The five-time Grammy winner also sent a few words of support.

"I know you generally work 30 hours a day, 8 days a week, so this must be a great fit for you (as it is for all of us!"), He wrote in the comment section. "Keep the videos coming!"

Carey even asked Clarkson to sing "Whenever You Call,quot; next.