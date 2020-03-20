Mariah Carey has a sweet response after Kelly Clarkson sings her disappearance

Love Kelly Clarkson? You're not alone.
Mariah Carey He praised the 37-year-old singer via Instagram on Thursday.
Early in the day, the American idol student went to the social network to interpret Carey's song "Vanishing,quot;. Clarkson performed the mini concert in a bathroom on his ranch in Montana.
"Hiding in Montana," Clarkson wrote in part of the legend next to the clip. "That time (you're) quarantined, (your) kids (are) sleeping, so (you're) stuck in a bathroom and (your) glamor squad is nowhere to be seen."
Needless to say, The voice Coach fully nailed performance. Even Carey called it a "beautiful performance." The five-time Grammy winner also sent a few words of support.
"I know you generally work 30 hours a day, 8 days a week, so this must be a great fit for you (as it is for all of us!"), He wrote in the comment section. "Keep the videos coming!"
Carey even asked Clarkson to sing "Whenever You Call,quot; next.
After the presentation, Clarkson said he hoped his followers would stay safe with their families and asked them to maintain social distance. She also shared a few words of encouragement.
"We are going to get over it," he said. "This is a really horrible time, but it's okay. Let's get through it."
In addition, he thanked everyone for spreading positivity online and revealed how he has been spending time with his family in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
"We have many children and we have gone to school every day," he said. "And we've been cooking every meal, which I generally don't. But you know what? Everything tastes great when A.1. The sauce is involved because I'm not good at cooking."
Clarkson isn't the only one singing for her fans while distancing herself socially at home. John Legend, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan Y Chris Martin they all have, too.
Watch the video to hear her epic performance.
