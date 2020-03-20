Many air carriers avoid, US carriers still offer free cancellations or flight changes – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Travel concerns continue to rise.

A new University of Florida survey found that 43 percent of travelers say they avoid air travel entirely.

That's a 32 percent increase the same time last week.

If you are concerned about flying, all major US airlines. USA They offer free cancellation or a flight change.

