Mama June fans voice their concerns about her missing tooth in a video ad!

Mama June turned to social media to post a video ad, but something about her appearance caught everyone's attention! The reality show star was missing a tooth and now fans are confused about what happened!

The announcement he shared was about weight loss drinks and it makes sense that he got the gig as he has lost a lot of weight in his series Mama June: From Not to Hot.

However, as mentioned earlier, instead of taking an interest in the product, the noticeable difference in her smile surprised people off guard.

The clip was filmed in the kitchen, and according to Mama June, the drink known as Boom Bod is meant to help shoppers feel lively, motivated, and rejuvenated in no more than a week!

Mom June spoke fast and told her fans that they were "back, better than ever,quot;, but it certainly didn't seem that way.

At least his followers disagreed with his claim, noting that a missing tooth is not the best sign that things are getting difficult.

Obviously, people were genuinely concerned about her and did not hesitate to notify the reality star.

These are some of the comments he received below the post: "Mom June doesn't seem to be fine, I just hope you're taking care of yourself ❤️ You deserve all the love." Xx. & # 39; / & # 39; Mama June, stay strong, love, you have a lovely family … love from Peru😘❤️. & # 39; / & # 39; Praying for your health, Mama June, we (the fans) just want to see you again where you were b4 … Keep it up !!! & # 39;

While fans were obviously concerned about her due to the tooth, this is not the first time they have learned of her teeth issues.

In fact, in a trailer for her special Mama June: Family Crisis released last month, she revealed her rotting teeth just as family members begged her to quit drugs and break up with her controversial boyfriend.



