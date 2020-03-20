Local Butchers, Meat Markets See Customer Rise Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Independent butcher and meat markets are seeing an increase in customers in North Texas as grocery stores struggle to keep refrigerators stocked.

The Fort Worth Country Meat Market has had lines on the door, and owner Lewis Chadwick had to call his children to help them with the staff.

Z Bar Cattle Co. in Keller was seeing as many customers in a single day as they generally average over a week.

Both stores were well-stocked until Friday, benefiting from direct connections with suppliers and, in the case of Z Bar, the fact that they produce their own beef.

"We control the land, the harvest, the distribution, the retail, so we don't really depend on anyone for all that," said owner Stephen Kirkland.

He said three out of four customers who arrived this week were there for the first time. However, he had to stop taking orders online because of the demand.

Lewis Chadwick had to do the same at Country Meat Market, and he had a backlog of hundreds of phone calls.

Some of his truck deliveries were running behind, something Kirkland said was also affecting his operation.

"But we will start receiving them tomorrow (Saturday)," Chadwick said. "And we are going to work for the community and the public as much as we can to keep the trucks running and get to where we can fill their freezers."

While shoppers were buying in bulk, creating supply shortages at larger stores, both owners said they were consciously working to help supply older people and those who may now be experiencing job losses.

Chadwick said he was trying to fulfill even the smallest requests for those on a tight budget.

Kirkland said that next week, his store will host a series of refrigerators with free picks for those who need it, half-price items for those who can afford it, and some excessively expensive cuts, as a way for people with the means to donate to the effort