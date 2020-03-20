Lizzo forces people to have 'more compassion' after being bothered about wearing a mask

%MINIFYHTMLe43510a1c6354ed27eacaa218aa0a39111% %MINIFYHTMLe43510a1c6354ed27eacaa218aa0a39112%

The hit maker & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; He clears things up after apparently receiving criticism for wearing a mask around his loved ones, informing people that he has strep throat.

Lizzo He has defended his decision to wear a face mask after apparently receiving a backlash for his movement. The 31-year-old rapper visited Instagram on Friday, March 20 to set the record straight and reveal his current health problem, though it's not as serious as coronavirus disease.

In a now-deleted post, the "Juice" raptor shared a photo of her mouth and wrote about it, "I have strep at the worst time." She went on to explain why she is wearing a face mask, "It is nobody's business, but I would rather not be criticized for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect the people in my home."

In the caption, she applauded the trolls and said, "Please check it out before you become an internet stalker because you're bored. Clarify your facts. The world needs fewer trolls and more compassion."

Before having strep throat, Lizzo used his social media account to "promote healing" during the global coronavirus pandemic. On Friday March 13, he led fans in a 30-minute "mass meditation," during which he played the flute to help calm the mind, body, and soul of his followers. She captioned the video, "A meditation and a mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use it at your own pace. I love you!"

Addressing the health crisis, the Grammy-winning artist said in the video: "There is disease, and then there is fear of disease. Fear can spread so much hate and negative energy." She added: "I wanted to empower everyone and let everyone know that they have power. We all have power. You have power to remove fear. We have the power to reduce fear that is escalating."

"This is a very serious pandemic," he continued. "This is a very serious thing that we are all living together. Whether it is something good or tragic, the only thing we will always have is union. We will always be connected on this planet."