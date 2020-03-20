Live New York Show Later – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLde380875e5a8f3fefb3cd639b6e4b16311% %MINIFYHTMLde380875e5a8f3fefb3cd639b6e4b16312%

NAB CEO Gordon Smith announced on Friday that the Las Vegas 2020 show will take place virtually in April as a digital offering called the NAB Show Express and that preparations are underway to enhance the NAB Show New York later this year. year.

In response to today's announcement, Tim Shoulder, President of Grass Valley, said: "We are delighted to join NAB at this year's show in New York, and we hope to have a large presence there. Like many in our industry, We understood the difficult decision that NAB had to make regarding the Las Vegas show, but we are optimistic that the New York show will be a fantastic experience for vendors and attendees alike. "

Here is Gordon Smith's letter:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a truly unprecedented situation worldwide. Our thoughts go out to those who have been directly affected by the virus, and all those who are struggling with the ramifications of this global health crisis.

At the National Broadcasting Association, we believe it is our responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and put the health and safety of our entertainment community first. In the week since we announced that we won't move forward with the NAB Show in April, the landscape has continued to change dramatically with major sports leagues, school districts, and other businesses across the country suspending operations. The Nevada Governor also made the decision to close all non-essential business operations in the state. National authorities are imploring Americans to work remotely whenever possible.

While we recognize that much of our entertainment community is focused on other topics right now, we have heard from many of you over the past week that you are looking forward to an update on our plans. For that reason, we wanted to convey now that, in light of current circumstances, it is impossible to hold a rescheduled 2020 NAB Show this year. Instead, we will proceed with a two-pronged approach to deliver the highest possible value in these circumstances to our exhibitors, partners, and the broadcast industry in general.

First, we are exploring various ways to unite the online industry, both in the short and long term. From many years of community service with face-to-face events, we know that connectivity is vital to the health and success of the industry. That's why we're excited to announce NAB Show Express, which will launch in April 2020. This digital experience will provide a conduit for our exhibitors to share product information, announcements and demos, as well as to deliver educational content from the original selection of scheduled programming for the live show in Las Vegas and creating opportunities for the community to interact virtually, all of which adds to something that unites the NAB Show community in a new way.

Second, we will enhance NAB Show New York with new programs, partners, and experiences. We have already had numerous conversations with the fair's partners to expand their participation, and we have listened to numerous exhibitors interested in improving their presence at the fair this fall. NAB Show New York represents the best opportunity for companies to announce and showcase their latest innovations and comes at a perfect time for the industry to come face-to-face to restart, refocus and re-engage as we move forward together.

We will have more to say about these efforts in the coming weeks. This is a unique and challenging situation, but we are committed to working hard to deliver the best value possible.

We are also committed to being an active part of the solution to the current crisis in the coming months. Last week we launched a new radio and television public service announcement campaign that will provide crucial information to keep communities safe. Public service announcements are part of a comprehensive suite of coronavirus response tools that we have made available online to help broadcasters accurately cover the pandemic and prepare for the threat it poses to their staff, communities and Business. We will do more in the coming weeks to harness the power of our industry as a force for good in these difficult times.

As we move forward, we will maintain an open line of communication with our entertainment community and look forward to partnering with you throughout the year. We have already started planning our NAB Show 2021 in Las Vegas, taking place April 11-14, and we hope you will join us at that time, as well as this fall.

We look forward to connecting with you and hope that you and your loved ones remain safe in the months to come.