Lily Allen says she married David Harbor before correcting herself

The actor of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; and actor Keith Allen's daughter exchange a cryptic conversation in which he calls her & # 39; my wife & # 39; and she responds: & # 39; Yes, we simulate & # 39 ;.

Iily Allen You may have experienced a large slip of the tongue. While organizing an Instagram live chat together with your boyfriend David Harbor On Wednesday, March 18, hit creator "Smile" said she was married to the 44-year-old actor before quickly correcting herself.

During the interaction with fans, the 34-year-old singer spoke about her album "No Shame" while lying on a bed with "Strange things"Actor. When asked by a fan how many of his 2018 LPs he sold, he replied that he only sold 5,000 copies. When her boyfriend laughed in response, she said," I'm serious. That's how bad things are these days. Do you think you married a pop star? You did not do it ".

Realizing that she might have spilled tea on their relationship, the "Somewhere Only We Know" singer clarified, "It's not like we're married. We're not married. I just want to make sure you know." The "Hellboy (2019)However, the actor insisted saying, "But you are my wife." His statement led her to say, "Yes, we pretend."

In the more than forty-minute conversation, the two also discussed how the coronavirus affected their careers, as they were forced to practice social distancing. "I received an email from the producers saying that we are going to close for a couple of weeks," Harbor said. "We don't know what all this means."

"I hope we can get it up and running as soon as possible, but I also suggested to Lily that the fourth season should be animated," she continued before adding that her next Marvel movie. "Black widow"He was delayed too. Then he reflected," It wouldn't be fun if we could all broadcast it, but that's above my salary. "

Allen, on the other hand, addressed the issue of artists canceling or postponing their shows after various countries discourage mass gatherings amid the pandemic. "I feel that Spotify will start to need to pay artists a little better because we are not going to tour our music, so we will have to pay for our real music," he said.