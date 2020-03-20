Lil Uzi Vert urges fans to stop being mean with Ebro Darden in 2016 Diss

WENN / Instagram

The radio personality and media executive himself acknowledges Uzi's success in his Twitter post, though he seems to be credited for the excellent result.

Up News Info –

Lil Uzi Vert He no longer holds a grudge against media executive and radio personality Ebro Darden, who used to doubt the longevity of his career. After his great success with "Eternal Atake", many of his fans criticized Ebro for his incorrect prediction.

It all started after Ebro commented on the 25-year-old rapper during his interview with HOT 97 in 2016. At the time, he told Uzi that growing rap artists like the latter could succeed. However, he would have problems at the age of 27 or 28. Uzi victoriously proved wrong by celebrating the success of his new album dominating the Billboard 200 chart for the second week in a row.

%MINIFYHTML9fa71a73160e5ed90ef3b35b7aa80eac11% %MINIFYHTML9fa71a73160e5ed90ef3b35b7aa80eac12%

Ebro himself acknowledged Uzi's success in his Twitter post on March 16. Apparently crediting himself for the excellent result, he wrote: "I am so glad that I pushed Uzi Vert 4 years ago … He proved me wrong! Exactly what I love … I hope more artists do what even when I question your talent or abilities. "

The post didn't stop Uzi fans from trolling Ebro as they weren't ready to pass up their comment. "Never forget when Ebro told Uzi that he would be fighting, moving forward 3 years. He is selling 300k and he has the game at his fingertips, life comes to you quickly," boasted a fan on Twitter. "Ebro was being such a bitch that whole interview."

Apparently, Uzi heard about the hate comments and wanted them to stop. "Stop saying f ** k Ebro!" said during Live instagram to transmit. The rapper continued adding with an obvious compliment, "Stop saying that! Just old! He doesn't know any better. Old man! He doesn't know any better … I don't know anything better then. All he knew was that they were old. !

During the broadcast, he responded to people saying that his recent success was luck and called his music "wack". He replied, "I dropped my album during the Coronavirus and my fuck is still exploding." According to him, a fan commented, "Lyck ???? Lol, this is not sport."