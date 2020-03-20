LeToya Luckett presents Baby Bump in the second pregnancy announcement

%MINIFYHTML52150fa2e602bb3697cfe52d1076012d11% %MINIFYHTML52150fa2e602bb3697cfe52d1076012d12%

The former Destiny & # 39; s Child member shares in an Instagram post that she & # 39; is delighted & # 39; and & # 39; grateful & # 39; expecting her second child with her husband Tommicus Walker.

LeToya Luckett You have at least one thing to be thankful for in this grim moment of the coronavirus crisis. The singer / actress has announced that she is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Tommicus Walker.

The 39-year-old player shared the good news via Instagram on Thursday, March 19, along with a photo of her cradling her baby wearing a short white dress. The future mother of two children posed against the picturesque background of a beach. She wrote in the caption: "Dear God, thank you. Growing and shining in your light and love! Delighted and grateful for our little package."

The baby will be the second for LeToya, who welcomed their first child together, a girl named Gianna Iman Walker, with Tommicus in January 2019. The couple, who got engaged in August 2017 and married in a lavish ceremony in Villa Antonia In Austin, Texas, on December 10, 2017, she confirmed that they were expecting their first child together in June 2018.

Before marrying the entrepreneur, LeToya married motivational speaker Rob Hill Sr. in January 2016. However, they left him after just two months of marriage.

LeToya, who was one of the founding members of Child of destiny Before leaving the group in 2000 amid her advancement, she had already opened up about her challenges to conceiving after suffering a miscarriage in 2015.

She detailed her experience later, "So, I went to the doctor and they immediately said, 'You're having full contractions. You need to go to the emergency room.' They said they wanted to do tests to make sure I didn't get into pre-delivery, which at the time would not have been good for me or the baby. At that time, they really can't do anything if something happens to the baby. I was terrified. Especially what happened last time, going from a miscarriage to now. "

LeToya's husband Tommicus also has a son from a previous relationship.