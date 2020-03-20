Larsa Pippen Shares A Stunning Beach Photo While Quarantined

Larsa Pippen is quarantined at home like most people, but that doesn't mean she wouldn't love to be somewhere else right now. More precisely, the star could not help but remember the times she had spent on the beach and wanted to share a photo from a trip with her many followers.

With that said, Larsa turned to her platform of choice, Instagram, to post a photo in a hot blue swimsuit, lounging on the beach.

Beauty has been practicing social distancing as recommended and has been home for the past few days.

The self-isolation seems to have made her nostalgic, judging by the pushback post.

After all, who wouldn't want to enjoy a couple of days lounging on the beach and basking in the sun instead of staying home all the time!

The photo showed her posing on the sand, the waves covered her.

Larsa looked stunning and super sensual in the blue bikini she was wearing.

As for her hair and accessories, she had two long braids and sported blue sunglasses, which of course were meant to protect her eyes from the strong rays of the sun, as well as looking stylish and matching her swimsuit.

Obviously, the two pieces weren't hiding much, and the toned body of the former Real Housewives of Miami star was on display in the photo she captioned: rse Staying home and snapping photos imagining being on the beach. What are they doing to keep themselves entertained? "

Some of his followers quickly responded to his question, while others did not hesitate to fill it with compliments and love.

It seems that people were really impressed by her sensuality and beauty.

But it should come as no surprise that she looks better on the beach, as she always dresses to impress no matter the occasion.



