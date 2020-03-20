Lana Del Rey still talks to Sean Larkin despite the breakup

%MINIFYHTML8017644697567d55ac064beb66d6913f11% %MINIFYHTML8017644697567d55ac064beb66d6913f12%

By confirming that he is no longer in love with the hitmaker & # 39; Young and Beautiful & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Live PD & # 39; and the real life police officer claim that they & # 39; only have busy schedules at this time & # 39 ;.

King's wool and reality star Sean & # 39; Sticks & # 39; Larkin (Sean Larkin) are now "just friends" after the end of their romance.

The "Live PD" star and real-life police officer recently discussed their relationship with hitmaker "Young and Beautiful" and revealed that while they are still in touch, they are no longer an item.

"Right now, we are just friends," he told the New York Times. "We still talk and stuff. We only have busy schedules right now."

The couple started dating in September (19) and the singer was last photographed with her boyfriend in January (20), but Larkin reveals that they were part of a group meeting for the Super Bowl last month (February).

"When we were in Tulsa, we went out with my friends from the law and their spouses," he added. "We all went to the Super Bowl for parties, dinners and things like that."