Lala Kent: Here's why you weren't surprised by the latest 50-year comments from your postponed wedding!

It seems that the rapper will never stop dragging Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett even though the debt situation their flesh caused has already been resolved! That said, 50 Cent didn't even hesitate to upset the couple when it came to their canceled wedding in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, an internal report claims to know how the Vanderpump Rules star reacted to the 1950s' rejection that no one would have attended the weddings anyway.

"No one was going to this shit anyway," 50 posted in response to the couple's announcement.

As fans know, the wedding was supposed to take place next month, in April, but due to the current spread of COVID-19, that will no longer be possible, which is why Lala and Randall have postponed it.

Lala usually slaps the rapper, but a source tells HoollywoodLife that she doesn't care what she said all along.

As for the reason he is not in the least astonished, the source explains, "His only focus now is to do what is best for the safety and health of his family and his guests."

Although she was genuinely excited for the two of them to celebrate their dream wedding, she is well aware that postponing it was the right and only option in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

‘Now they have to do the right thing and that is putting things off for now. She knows that everything happens for a reason. They will get married when the time is right. "

Meanwhile, another source also shared his opinion on the rapper's trolling, saying that "he will continue to drag Randall and Lala over and over again because he loves getting under their skin, he knows it will bother them."



