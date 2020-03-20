Lakers players test positive for coronavirus, "currently asymptomatic,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Shams Charania of Athletic first reported the results of the tests on Thursday afternoon.

According to team officials, both players who tested positive are "currently asymptomatic, in quarantine, and under the care of the team doctor."

All Lakers players and staff have been asked to quarantine and take refuge in their homes.

"The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans and all those potentially affected by this situation is paramount," a statement read.

While the identities of the players have not been confirmed, the team is ready to evaluate the remaining Lakers players who did not participate in testing on Wednesday, according to the report.

The Lakers' staff was asked to be quarantined after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, including superstar Kevin Durant, who has yet to hit the court this season.

The results came a week after the Nets played the Lakers at the Staples Center on March 10, in what turned out to be the team's last game before the NBA suspended play indefinitely.