Lakeith Stanfield asks Ari Lennox for a date through Instagram Live !!!

The coronavirus may have celebrities hidden in their quarantined homes, but that didn't stop Hollywood actor Lakeith Stanfield from asking singer Ari Lennox for a date.

Ari was on live Instagram reflecting on her love life: "I was sitting there crying, thinking about my damn love life and how it is extremely non-existent, how unfortunate it is."

Stanfield, who was watching, wrote: "Can you be my date? Come on,quot; in the comments.

"Lakeith, I don't have time for this right now," Lennox replied, obviously surprised. "Wait, you're kidding … I don't even know how to say anything right now," he added.

The singer quickly moved on, giving fans a look at some of her new purchases at the guitar center, but she didn't give her an answer. Their fans want the couple to go out on a date.

