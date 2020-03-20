Home Entertainment Lakeith Stanfield asks Ari Lennox for a date through Instagram Live !!!

Bradley Lamb
The coronavirus may have celebrities hidden in their quarantined homes, but that didn't stop Hollywood actor Lakeith Stanfield from asking singer Ari Lennox for a date.

Ari was on live Instagram reflecting on her love life: "I was sitting there crying, thinking about my damn love life and how it is extremely non-existent, how unfortunate it is."

Stanfield, who was watching, wrote: "Can you be my date? Come on,quot; in the comments.

