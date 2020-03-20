La La Anthony gets some support from Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon after asking this question about having a teenage son

Through social media, La La Anthony asked many other parents a difficult question, including Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon, who tried to answer.

First Power The actress posted a sweet photo in which she kisses her 13-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, who was celebrating his birthday.

According to La La, the photo was taken during a family vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The picture shows La La hugging Kiyan as she kisses him on the side of his head, and it's clear he doesn't like it.

The mother of one of them asked the following question: "ASK the parents of the teenagers … is this how they usually react when you try to kiss them? 😩😩😩😩😩"

One fan said: “I am chasing my 17 year old daughter to hug me. 🤣😂 "Her friend, Kim, said this:" I won't be able to handle this when this happens. "

Reese added, "Every time 😂". Another fan said, "Is this what's going to happen to my kids too?"

Mom said, "Yes! They show love and kisses again once they turn 18 or so. 😂😂"

This social media user shared: “OMG YES. I can't even hug mine anymore. It flinches like I'm some kind of bacteria or something. 😫 "

In a recent interview, La La spoke about motherhood saying, “Kiyan is the best thing that ever happened to me. It is what I am most proud of. Having it is the roughest thing I've ever done, so I definitely feel more powerful when I'm in mom mode. "

She continued: “My mother always made it work with whatever she had to keep our family together, even when she was a single mother. That is why my goal in life was always not to be broken. It wasn't about having a career; I didn't even know what I wanted to do. But I knew how it felt to be broke, and I never wanted to have that feeling again. ”

She went on to explain, "When you're on TV, people always have something to say, and this was before Instagram and Twitter, where they just tear you apart every second of the day. Also, I please people, and I wanted everyone to like them. I liked it and they were my friends. I used to let people run me over because I didn't want to ruffle my feathers, but I learned that to do what's best for you, sometimes that's necessary. "

La La is a loving mother.



