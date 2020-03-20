LA Chef Nancy Silverton distributes free meals to industry workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLec5b6f3fee39269d0dbca3f698700e3411% %MINIFYHTMLec5b6f3fee39269d0dbca3f698700e3412%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Clorox wipes and toilet paper are among the most popular items in a help center set up in one of the dining rooms of one of the most modern and exclusive restaurants in the city, Pizzeria Mozza.

Celebrated Los Angeles chef Nancy Silverton, co-owner of the Mozza group, and some of her staff are giving free meals and other critical items like wipes to restaurant service industry workers who are now unemployed due to the outbreak and their resulting closings.

"It is his own catastrophe," Silverton said. "And one that has no end."

The effort was made possible, in part, by a $ 50,000 donation from Makers Mark Bourbon.

"Just talking about the restaurant industry, none of us know when we can open our restaurants again," said Silverton. "None of us know if we can open our restaurants again, and nobody knows what that will be like when we reopen our restaurants."

For several hours, the line stretched around the block where the restaurant is located in Highland and Melrose. Among those waiting was a father who came to dinner with his teenage son.

"Little bolognese chicken," he said.

The man works on a server in two restaurants, both closed.

"I am not paying any of my bills," he said. "I called everyone today. I said, "You have to wait." Car payment, rent, gas company, DWP. "

Silverton said being polite right now was a welcome distraction.

"Sitting down to watch the news, feeling helpless is a horrible feeling," he said. "But at least everyone here is so proud that they are doing something that helps."

Aid supplies will be available for the next two weeks from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the restaurant. Those in need should bring a schedule and a pay stub to demonstrate that they work in the restaurant industry.