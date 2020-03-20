Home Entertainment Kylie Jenner urges her fans to stay in the middle of the...

Kylie Jenner urges her fans to stay in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak

Bradley Lamb
Kylie Jenner pleads with her millions of fans to stay indoors in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hey guys, happy quarantine. I know I've already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is to practice social distancing and quarantining right now. I'm on my ninth day. Coronavirus is a real. I heard from the surgeon general this morning. and although I've already been doing my daily reminders, it definitely encouraged me to come here and talk to you so you can see and hear me, "he said. Instagram stories.

