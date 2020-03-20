Kylie Jenner urges her fans to stay in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak

Kylie Jenner pleads with her millions of fans to stay indoors in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hey guys, happy quarantine. I know I've already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is to practice social distancing and quarantining right now. I'm on my ninth day. Coronavirus is a real. I heard from the surgeon general this morning. and although I've already been doing my daily reminders, it definitely encouraged me to come here and talk to you so you can see and hear me, "he said. Instagram stories.

"Please stay inside, guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home and make your parents sick. You can have it and not even know it and infect it. Other people Kylie continued. "It is serious and the only way we are going to stop this is if we do, as there is no cure at the moment. No one is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this."

There have been reports that spring tourists have still been partying and hitting the beach, which could help spread the deadly virus.