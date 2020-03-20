Kylie Jenner takes the advice of the surgeon general to influence young people to practice social distancing

%MINIFYHTMLf469ce4fc88ef66f2aed5d19c04fafb711% %MINIFYHTMLf469ce4fc88ef66f2aed5d19c04fafb712%

Less than 24 hours after the US Surgeon General. USA Asked to use his influence to convince his young fans to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously, Kylie Jenner took his advice. Posting on social media, Kylie spoke in a series of videos urging her fans to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

As previously reported, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams recently urged Kylie Jenner to use her considerable influence to help young people understand just how serious the coronavirus outbreak is worldwide.

While speaking during an interview on "Good Morning America," he said this:

"We need Kylie Jenner and the influencers of social media to be out there, to help people understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying. "

Kylie followed her request by telling her Instagram followers:

“The coronavirus is a real thing. I heard from the Surgeon General this morning … Although I've already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come here and talk to you so you can see and hear me. "

She continued, adding:

"Practice social distancing, your own quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home (and) make your parents sick. You can have it and not even know it and affect other people. It is serious, and the only way we are going to stop this is if we do this, as there is no cure at this time. No one is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this. "

Kylie's message comes just after California has officially placed itself on a "stay in place,quot; order requiring all residents who do not work in essential industries to remain inside their homes.

