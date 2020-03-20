Kylie Jenner shares tips for overcoming boredom while distancing herself socially

Looking for ways to stay busy while distancing yourself socially? Kylie Jenner is here to help

The 22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians Star took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed how she's been keeping herself busy at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLc3f2c417ba0d2db4ffb6cfc1e7c0476e11% %MINIFYHTMLc3f2c417ba0d2db4ffb6cfc1e7c0476e12%

The makeup mogul recalled how she "didn't leave the house,quot; near the end of her pregnancy with Stormi Webster"Because she wanted to keep the news about the baby a secret."

"It was my choice to do that, so I was never bored," he said. "I watched movies; I read books; I did full spa days and took long baths; I made masks; I took care of my skin; I took care of my hair."

Jenner also said he did "so many puzzles,quot; and noted that they were "underrated."

Now that he's distancing himself socially, noticing he's on his ninth day, he's doing many of the same activities. For example, he said he is doing more puzzles and observing Westworld.

"(I'm also) spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading," she continued. "Being at home is fun."