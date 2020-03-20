Kylie Jenner shares tips for overcoming boredom while distancing herself socially

Looking for ways to stay busy while distancing yourself socially? Kylie Jenner is here to help
The 22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians Star took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed how she's been keeping herself busy at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
The makeup mogul recalled how she "didn't leave the house,quot; near the end of her pregnancy with Stormi Webster"Because she wanted to keep the news about the baby a secret."
"It was my choice to do that, so I was never bored," he said. "I watched movies; I read books; I did full spa days and took long baths; I made masks; I took care of my skin; I took care of my hair."
Jenner also said he did "so many puzzles,quot; and noted that they were "underrated."
Now that he's distancing himself socially, noticing he's on his ninth day, he's doing many of the same activities. For example, he said he is doing more puzzles and observing Westworld.
"(I'm also) spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading," she continued. "Being at home is fun."
The video came shortly after General Surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams He asked influencers, including Jenner, to help young people understand the severity of the global coronavirus pandemic.
"The coronavirus is real," Jenner said in the Instagram Stories clip. "I heard the Surgeon General this morning … Although I have already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come here and talk to you so that you can see and hear me."
Then he asked his 166 million followers to "please stay inside."
"Practice social distancing, quarantine," he reiterated. "If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home (and) make your parents sick. You may have it and don't even know it and be affecting other people. It's serious, and the only way we're going to slow this down is if we do this, since there is no cure right now. No one is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this. "
He also expressed his love for his fans and told them "we are going to get through this." In addition, he advised other influencers to spread the message and encourage social distancing.
In fact, Kim Kardashian She recently shared that she and her sisters "distance themselves socially and stay away from each other, they all self-quarantine separately."
"It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else," he continued. "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!"
keeping up with the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!
