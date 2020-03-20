Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Comedy 'The Lovebirds' Head for Netflix – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: We understand this has been going on for a while, but the Media Rights Capital / Paramount comedy The lovebirds Heads to Netflix.

The film was originally expected to be released theatrically today, but like several other titles, it was withdrawn from the release schedule due to the closure of the exhibition's coronavirus. The title transmission date will be announced soon. I heard that the deal is being wallpaper right now.

The film, directed by Michael Showalter, stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae as a couple experiencing a watershed moment in their relationship when they are involuntarily involved in a murder mystery.

The film was originally scheduled for its world premiere on SXSW, and in the final moments before the canceled festival in Austin, TX was canceled.

