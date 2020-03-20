Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is committed to helping the Pepsi Center workers. Will the partners do the same?

%MINIFYHTML8e6c6c3340dec57495282ca3bc6de62c11% %MINIFYHTML8e6c6c3340dec57495282ca3bc6de62c12%

The surge of support to cancel last Thursday's Post Malone concert at the Pepsi Center did not deter the army of workers determined to make the event a success.

Anne Marie Tarjan Robbins was one of them, a part-time Legends employee who didn't let the growing fear of the coronavirus keep her from working. One of the hundreds of Legends employees hired through Kroenke Sports and Entertainment to work at events, Robbins is usually a server / bartender in the seat. She facilitated 221 transactions last Thursday, nearly four times the activity she has in the Nuggets' games. She and her coworkers tried to calm their fears before the crowd filled the arena.

"We had just worked on the Nuggets game three days earlier," said Tarjan Robbins. “We had worked on Miranda Lambert's concert a week and a half before. So, at that moment, the five of us were talking, and we said, "If someone has it, we already have it."

As a result of the outbreak, which forced season suspensions in the NBA and NHL, Robbins received even more encouraging news before the concert.

"One of my bosses sat us down, the waiter, and he was very realistic," said Tarjan Robbins. "He said, 'This is it. We are not going to have anything else for a while. When you return, you may not have X, Y, and Z at your job."

Tarjan Robbins' husband still has a job, making her one of the lucky ones. She spent the first week of the break with her three children, one of whom is immunocompromised. His exposure to fans at the Pepsi Center has increased his concern about the transmission of the disease. But her story, a part-time event worker now looking for her next concert, is the same one that wreaked havoc on hundreds of workers at places like the Pepsi Center.

Last Saturday, KSE promised to pay its part-time and hourly employees for the next 30 days, following the example of more than a dozen owners and a handful of players who also pledged to help arena staff. . The statement added: "We have also asked our suppliers and partners to do the same."

The two largest vendors working at the Pepsi Center are Legends, which is responsible for the food and beverage services on site, and Argus, who provides ushers and security for game day and concerts.

Argus spokesman Andy Boian said in a statement to Up News Info on Thursday that they were preparing a financial aid package to make up for the loss of compensation for their hourly employees in 2020.

The total sum would be several hundred thousand dollars, and Argus CEO and President Dave Brower also planned to take a 25% pay cut. That money would also help the employee aid package.

"We are going to spread that money among our employees by the 2020 hour and then we will re-evaluate in a month where we are," Boian said.

Legends e-mailed employees assuring them that KSE, along with Legends, “are helping hourly hospitality employees during their time of need.

"KSE is in the process of creating a fund to mitigate their lost wages as a result of canceled events at the Pepsi Center, Dick's Sporting Goods Stadium and Paramount Theater, and Legends will contribute to this fund," the email said.

Neither Legends nor KSE have specified how those funds will be distributed to Legends employees, or how those funds are related. Several messages were not returned, leaving both parties requesting an explanation.

Amidst the turmoil of an industry, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver estimated he provided 55,000 league-wide jobs, Mike McNeill, an Argus employee, saw an opportunity to support his colleagues. Last Friday, McNeill started a Facebook group called the Colorado Event Workers Coalition. It had 645 members as of Thursday morning. It has become a place to share information about job opportunities, child care options, where to eat, or just a place to let off steam.

Ellie Presley Burgett, a part-time worker at Argus, as well as an eighth-grade teacher, helped McNeill organize and put together the digital space. The group has no affiliation with Argus and was intended solely as a resource for event workers.

"We are not only working on the physical health of jobs and food, but also on mental health because this has been a giant thing in which many of our people have simply felt that the carpet has been removed," Burgett said. . . "And although I get it as a second job, many of our team members, this is their main job."

She said KSE's promise to its part-time workers sowed a misunderstanding among her colleagues.

"There has been a lot of frustration and confusion that that KSE statement is that people will be paid, and that is what the general understanding has been," he said. "But then when we look at the whole story, it's not clear if the vendors, both internal and external, because you have those vendors, outside you have Jay's Valet parking. We really have no idea or clarification on whether or not to pay those different entities. "

In addition to vendors, a handful of nonprofit organizations that work off-site may be affected. Organizations like Step Up and Universal Education Supporters, which help families pay for tuition and sports expenses, will be discontinued.

"That's another part that people don't understand," said Tarjan Robbins. "There is a caveat Pepsi has. Pepsi, Red Rocks, First Bank, Fiddlers, Dick’s, Mile High, they all have nonprofits working there."

Fear of the virus itself and anxiety about job loss have not suppressed the energy of the group. Daily posts include entertaining memes, workout routines, or words of encouragement.

"I love to see that it is a community," said Tarjan Robbins. “We are all in the same position, some have more, others have less. And people are willing to give where they can, and people are humbling themselves and asking, and they know it's okay to ask. "