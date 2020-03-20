Home Local News Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is committed to helping the Pepsi Center workers....

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is committed to helping the Pepsi Center workers. Will the partners do the same?

Matilda Coleman
The surge of support to cancel last Thursday's Post Malone concert at the Pepsi Center did not deter the army of workers determined to make the event a success.

Anne Marie Tarjan Robbins was one of them, a part-time Legends employee who didn't let the growing fear of the coronavirus keep her from working. One of the hundreds of Legends employees hired through Kroenke Sports and Entertainment to work at events, Robbins is usually a server / bartender in the seat. She facilitated 221 transactions last Thursday, nearly four times the activity she has in the Nuggets' games. She and her coworkers tried to calm their fears before the crowd filled the arena.

"We had just worked on the Nuggets game three days earlier," said Tarjan Robbins. “We had worked on Miranda Lambert's concert a week and a half before. So, at that moment, the five of us were talking, and we said, "If someone has it, we already have it."

As a result of the outbreak, which forced season suspensions in the NBA and NHL, Robbins received even more encouraging news before the concert.

"One of my bosses sat us down, the waiter, and he was very realistic," said Tarjan Robbins. "He said, 'This is it. We are not going to have anything else for a while. When you return, you may not have X, Y, and Z at your job."

Tarjan Robbins' husband still has a job, making her one of the lucky ones. She spent the first week of the break with her three children, one of whom is immunocompromised. His exposure to fans at the Pepsi Center has increased his concern about the transmission of the disease. But her story, a part-time event worker now looking for her next concert, is the same one that wreaked havoc on hundreds of workers at places like the Pepsi Center.

Last Saturday, KSE promised to pay its part-time and hourly employees for the next 30 days, following the example of more than a dozen owners and a handful of players who also pledged to help arena staff. . The statement added: "We have also asked our suppliers and partners to do the same."

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info

The Pepsi Center and an empty parking lot on Wednesday March 18, 2020.

The two largest vendors working at the Pepsi Center are Legends, which is responsible for the food and beverage services on site, and Argus, who provides ushers and security for game day and concerts.

Argus spokesman Andy Boian said in a statement to Up News Info on Thursday that they were preparing a financial aid package to make up for the loss of compensation for their hourly employees in 2020.

The total sum would be several hundred thousand dollars, and Argus CEO and President Dave Brower also planned to take a 25% pay cut. That money would also help the employee aid package.

