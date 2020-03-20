Kourtney Kardashian's reaction to being called Mrs. West is golden

Everybody knows Kim Kardashian It's Mrs. West, well, except this person.
On Instagram, big sister Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap of it Health photo shoot, taken by photographer Greg Swales. In the portrait, the reality star poses in a bralette and pants under a raincoat, her long dark hair cascading from a ponytail to her shoulder.
"I always love shooting with @gregswalesart my @healthmagazine cover story is out now," wrote the founder of Poosh.
However, it was a comment in the comment section that got people talking. "Mrs. West (thumbs up emoji)," read one comment, a reference to Kim, who is married to Kanye West.
Well, it certainly didn't go unnoticed by Kardashian or his fans. Kourt's response?
"I am Miss Kardashian," she replied. * Cue the microphone drop *
Of course, that didn't stop fans from trolling the mother of three, too, to note that it should be "Mrs. Kardashian." However, don't confuse Kourtney with his famous sister.
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney is seeing less of his married brother in person.
"I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we keep separate from each other," Kim wrote to her fans this week. "It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else."
"PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus," Kim urged. "We will all get through this! #TogetherApart,quot;
