Kourtney Kardashian's reaction to being called Mrs. West is golden

Everybody knows Kim Kardashian It's Mrs. West, well, except this person.

On Instagram, big sister Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap of it Health photo shoot, taken by photographer Greg Swales. In the portrait, the reality star poses in a bralette and pants under a raincoat, her long dark hair cascading from a ponytail to her shoulder.

"I always love shooting with @gregswalesart my @healthmagazine cover story is out now," wrote the founder of Poosh.

However, it was a comment in the comment section that got people talking. "Mrs. West (thumbs up emoji)," read one comment, a reference to Kim, who is married to Kanye West.

Well, it certainly didn't go unnoticed by Kardashian or his fans. Kourt's response?

"I am Miss Kardashian," she replied. * Cue the microphone drop *