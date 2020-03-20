Home Entertainment Kodak Black wants coronavirus to keep rappers inside until release

Kodak Black wants coronavirus to keep rappers inside until release

Kodak Black posted a message on his Instagram account, saying he hopes the coronavirus will last until his release from prison.

"Lol, I'm not missing anything, right Na … U Rap N * ggaz can't make money, right Na," he wrote. "… This Crown must last until it comes out."

