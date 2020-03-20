Kodak Black wants coronavirus to keep rappers inside until release

Kodak Black posted a message on his Instagram account, saying he hopes the coronavirus will last until his release from prison.

"Lol, I'm not missing anything, right Na … U Rap N * ggaz can't make money, right Na," he wrote. "… This Crown must last until it comes out."

Since then, the post has been removed from its page, and XXL spoke to the rapper who confirmed that Kodak was only talking to the rappers, and not the rest of the country.

"In my comments I was referring to my fellow rappers. Since I was locked up by a few rappers, I had a lot of fun moving around. So I was just joking around with rappers. I was by no means being insensitive about the Virus. On top of that I wasn't aware of that people were dying because of that. I just give you an idea from my perspective, "he told the publication.