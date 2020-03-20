Klitschko vs Chambers 10 Years Ago: How the Reigning Champion Destroyed America's Dreams | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML43c33fa21d04a35fb27b963f87f1996d11% %MINIFYHTML43c33fa21d04a35fb27b963f87f1996d12%







A decade ago, Eddie Chambers was America's number one heavyweight, but he fell at the feet of Wladimir Klitschko and became a damning indictment for a division that is unrecognizable to what we see today.

LWLAD CHOPS BELOW CAMERAS⏪ %MINIFYHTML43c33fa21d04a35fb27b963f87f1996d13% %MINIFYHTML43c33fa21d04a35fb27b963f87f1996d14% Ten years ago today @Klitschko he retained his IBF and WBO world titles with a surprising knockout blow against Eddie Chambers 💥💪 ElSteelhammer: Wladimir's story is available on demand and on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel 👈 pic.twitter.com/H09i4pxNcZ – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 20, 2020

This was the peak of the Klitschko brothers' reign on March 20, 2010, when Wladimir held the IBF and WBO titles and Vitali had the WBC. The list of suitors to his throne was long but grim.

%MINIFYHTML43c33fa21d04a35fb27b963f87f1996d15% %MINIFYHTML43c33fa21d04a35fb27b963f87f1996d16%

Today, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have all the important belts and have dangerous challengers constantly on their heels, but 10 years ago, it was a very different time.

Wladimir Klitschko controlled the entire fight against Eddie Chambers

Chambers was knocked out in round 12

"Chambers is clearly the best heavyweight boxer in the United States and, for good reason, ranks first," said Klitschko, who has already knocked out the American troop, including Chris Byrd, Calvin Brock, Ray Austin, Lamon Brewster. , Tony Thompson and Hasim Rahman.

But Pennsylvania cameras had done little by today's standards to call himself America's best heavyweight, joining the lineage of legends like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

He had never fought in a major place and two years earlier he was shaking his fists in the Cayman Islands for a minor belt. He had already lost a fight with Alexander Povetkin (testament to the Russian's longevity). However, in his previous outing, Chambers defeated Klitschko's compatriot Alexander Dimitrenko, and that was enough to earn his chance against the long-ruled king.

They gave him little hope before the fight and gave him five inches in height, six inches in reach and 35 pounds in weight.

The support of your country of origin? This fight wasn't even televised in the US. USA And it was only available for viewing through Klitschko's personal website. This was, in many ways, a new low for the United States heavyweight legacy that was still five years away from Deontay Wilder starting an ascending curve by becoming WBC champion.

Klitschko was popular enough to head the German soccer stadium

Klitschko drew a total of 155,000 fans in three consecutive fights

Klitschko vs Chambers was held at the ESPIRIT Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, and this is the strange paradox of a heavyweight championship reign that was ignored in the United States.

The Klitschko brothers from Ukraine were megastars in Germany, an adoptive nation that turned their fights from great occasions to great places. No e.e. USA He wasn't looking, but in this burgeoning pocket of boxing interest, the Klitschkos didn't mind welcoming the American challengers and sending them back home battered and anonymous.

Chambers' visit was in front of 51,000 fans at the venue used by Fortuna Dusseldorf, then a second division football club. In three consecutive fights, Wladimir Klitschko attracted 155,000 fans, including one in Schalke's impressive and modern stadium.

This was even four years before Carl Froch and George Groves' rematch at Wembley Stadium ushered in an era for British boxing that we are still enjoying, where the sport has entered the mainstream. Joshua has taken it further by repeatedly selling stadiums. In Germany, years earlier, Klitschko started the wheels, even though his opponents did not create convincing or memorable fights.

Klitschko's walk through the fight against Chambers in Dusseldorf was spectacular: seeing him now is thinking about the magnitude of his meeting with Joshua at Wembley. Seven years earlier, the Red Hot Chili Peppers & # 39; I can not stop It sounded around Dusseldorf, a theatrical red curtain was cut, and the star of the show approached the ring amidst pyrotechnics and flamethrowers. It was impressive.

The fight, however, was not to be.

In hindsight, it is noteworthy that Klitschko's coach Emanuel Steward gave him a passionate dressing up in the corner for not trying hard enough. He was going through his last title defense, but Steward wanted the night to end early.

This was the Kronk Gym mindset that Steward's nephew Sugarhill taught Fury about his recent destruction of Wilder.

Klitschko had put on his trademark performance of hitting home a punch and the right hand, and Chambers kept one arm away at all times. Spurred on by his coach's demands, Klitschko found a knockout just five seconds from the final bell when a left hook landed on top of Chambers' head and knocked him down.

Klitschko celebrates another title defense

"There is so much that could happen right now!" Eddie Hearn questions whether Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury could "start taking priority,quot; over the Kubrat Pulev fight. – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 20, 2020

Klitschko's attention immediately turned to David Haye, saying: "I would rather fight him in a soccer stadium, but would also face him in a parking lot if necessary."

As for the cameras? He would never win another fight globally and soon after lost to Tomasz Adamek and Thabiso Mchunu.

The plight of the American heavyweight would continue. Wladimir Klitschko beat Tony Thompson a second time due to a shortage of challengers. Vitali sent Chris Arreola, Kevin Johnson and Shannon Briggs to pack. Briggs gained notoriety by tormenting Wladimir, but the reigning champion for a long time refused to be prompted into a fight.

It is worth remembering that the heavyweight division did not always have the poor health found today with Joshua and Fury on a collision course to decide an undisputed champion.