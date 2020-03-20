Kim Kardashian Delays Launch Of Beauty Products Due To Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian delayed the planned launch on Friday, March 20, 2020 of her new KKW Beauty Nude 5 Gloss due to the Coronavirus. Although Kim had shared a previous message on the official Instagram page that the product launch would be delayed, there were some disappointed shoppers hoping to be able to pick up the lip gloss on Friday. Kim is a huge fan of nude lip colors and in the photo below she is wearing nude lip liner, nude cream lipstick and topped with nude glitter. Fans of the popular makeup line were not only disappointed due to the delay, but also because Kim has not announced when the product will be available. Now, she simply says that the Nude 5 Gloss Classic II is coming soon.

You can see a photo that Kim shared on the official KKW Beauty Instagram account where she has 4.4 million followers below.

Bronzey nude glam: @kimkardashian uses the new Classic II eyeshadow palette, Nude 5 Crème Lipstick and Nude 2.5 Lip Liner alongside Nude 5 Gloss. Classic II coming soon to KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY

%MINIFYHTML3d4ee4db3d22b36b8ec5549f7a1b380911% %MINIFYHTML3d4ee4db3d22b36b8ec5549f7a1b380912%

Kim Kardashian has taken the Coronavirus pandemic seriously and shared with her followers that she is practicing self-isolation and even said she misses her sisters because they haven't spent time together. She has used her platform to share health and safety messages and is encouraging everyone to practice hand washing, self-isolation and quarantine.

Kris Jenner had to be tested for the coronavirus after attending Lucian Grainge's birthday party. The move has caused outrage in many people who feel like normal people who have a lot of Coronavirus symptoms can't get tested, but celebrities who feel healthy get it easily.

Kris Jenner did not have Coronavirus, but the whole family has used her mother's experience as a warning. Now each sister practices social distancing and remains hidden in her own homes.

Kim shared the following announcement about the KKW Beauty product delay.

Were you waiting for the launch of the KKW lip gloss? Do you expect Kim Kardashian to make the official announcement for the product launch soon?

Ad %MINIFYHTML3d4ee4db3d22b36b8ec5549f7a1b380980% %MINIFYHTML3d4ee4db3d22b36b8ec5549f7a1b380980%

Are you a fan of Kim Kardashian's beauty products?



Post views:

one