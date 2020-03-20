Kim Kardashian confesses difficulty staying away from sisters during coronavirus quarantine

%MINIFYHTMLc3743718b9096569f7ae095637b7989211% %MINIFYHTMLc3743718b9096569f7ae095637b7989212%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She can't help but think of her family as she comes across an old photo of her with her sister Khloe Kardashian, admitting that social distancing isn't easy & # 39; but we have to & # 39 ;.

Coronavirus has spread Kim Kardashian of his sisters On Wednesday March 18, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star revealed that she and her famous siblings have been practicing social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic, and was confident that it was difficult to do as she has already missed them.

Taking to Instagram, the wife of 39 Kanye West shared a photo of her and her younger sister Khloe Kardashian. "I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we stay away from each other separately," she wrote alongside the plugin.

"It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else," the mother of four continued to admit before stressing the importance of self-quarantine. "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!" He concluded his post with a hashtag of "TogetherApart".

Responding to Kim's post, Khloe exclaimed in the comment section, "I miss you !!!!!!!!!!!!" The 35-year-old reality star also left her older sister with three heartbreak emojis in another comment.

Days earlier, Khloe herself came out with an online prayer for the protection of her family, friends and humanity in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. "Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and care for the most unprotected," said his post in the Instagram story.

In another story, the ex-girlfriend of Tristan Thompson shared tips on how to stay healthy in the midst of the pandemic. "I always care about the mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it is so important to take care of yourself and those around you," he said before listing tips such as frequent hand washing, avoiding touching faces and staying. at home. If one is sick.

Kim and Khloe's younger sister, Kylie JennerHe has also practiced social distancing and encouraged young fans to take self-isolation guidelines seriously. "It is very important at this time to quarantine us to make sure that we do not endanger ourselves or anyone who cannot handle this virus," he shared in a post on social media.