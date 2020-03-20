Kenya Moore's video with baby Brooklyn will make you smile: Brookie wants to see her dad

Kenya Moore shared a video with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, which makes people praise her in the comments. Check out the cute clip that the RHOA star shared on her social media account.

@Thebrooklyndaly tried to escape the yard to see her dad in New York, where the city is closed. "#Toddler #toddlerlife #miraclebaby," Kenya captioned the video she shared on her social media account.

Someone commented: & # 39; She was so smart and such a good listener & # 39; loved her curls & # 39 ;, and another follower shadowed Kenyam suggesting that the girl said puppy instead of dad: & # 39; Girl that baby calls "puppy,quot;, you want me to say: daddy. 🙄 ’

Someone defended Kenya and said: ‘why are people so messy? Kenya decided to share a moment with her daughter, and you are making it so messy. She is a baby who asked about her father. Maybe everyone should stop judging this woman and try to lift her up as a woman, mother, sister. I swear that sometimes we are our worst enemy. "

A follower said, "She's so stinky!" But what if she said puppy? Because when the puppy came, she was good and happy hahaha ".

Another follower pressed Kenya: "Kenya, it's so beautiful." What a blessing for you. May God continue to bless you and your family ❤️ ’

Someone else posted this: ‘Doggy … is close to Daddy. When you said daddy, she looked at you confused … I despise that horrible man. Sorry Brooklyn and Kenya for the lack of respect. I wanted to fight him on television. "

A commenter said: ‘For those who hate, the girl said dad first, you can hear the D. Then she said: Puppy, you can hear her. Sad, someone can't watch a nice video and leave it there. "

Ad

In other news, Kenya enthused its fans when it unveiled its line of hair care products that women can use these days while at home to regrow hair.



Post views:

0 0