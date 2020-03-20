Kanye West helps Chicago and Los Angeles charities provide meals amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTMLb0ebe8ebcd655c2522d80ab7e9e06e1611% %MINIFYHTMLb0ebe8ebcd655c2522d80ab7e9e06e1612%

WENN / Instar

We Women Empowered supports older people located in South Chicago, while The Dream Center Los Angeles serves food in their & # 39; drive-thru & # 39; to people affected by the pandemic.

Up News Info –

Kanye West is supporting charities in their home cities of Chicago, Illinois and Los Angeles in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis.

As World Health Organization (WHO) officials advise people to practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, an increasing number of families are turning to charities. seeking support, as they are forced to miss work.

%MINIFYHTMLb0ebe8ebcd655c2522d80ab7e9e06e1613% %MINIFYHTMLb0ebe8ebcd655c2522d80ab7e9e06e1614%

To help keep organizations afloat during the difficult time, Kanye has made generous donations to We Women Empowered in Chicago and The Dream Center Los Angeles to help those most in need receive meals.

%MINIFYHTMLb0ebe8ebcd655c2522d80ab7e9e06e1615% %MINIFYHTMLb0ebe8ebcd655c2522d80ab7e9e06e1616%

We Empowered Women supports older people located on the south side of Chicago where Kanye grew up.

Josephine Wade, who runs the operation, tells Access Hollywood: "Today, when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and chose his hometown on South Side, his old neighborhood, it was beyond words". in a phone call, in one instance today, our world changed. "

Meanwhile, The Dream Center Los Angeles offers meals in its "drive-thru" for those in the local area affected by the coronavirus outbreak. He currently serves 7,000 meals a day and hopes to serve up to 9,000 as the crisis continues.

<br />

Stars included Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds, Kristen bellY Kelly Ripa Y Mark Consuelos They have also donated to the coronavirus relief efforts.

The COVID-19 outbreak has seen more than 252,000 recorded cases of the virus worldwide, resulting in a death toll of more than 10,400, since it began in December (2019).