Kanye West Donates to Chicago and Los Angeles Charities to Feed Children and Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Roommates, as the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic continues, many are doing what they can to help those in need, including some A-list celebrities. Kanye West is the latest high-profile name to help charities. from Chicago and Los Angeles by providing meals to those in need.

@People reports, earlier this week Kanye West donated to Dream Center in Los Angeles and We Women Empowered in their hometown of Chicago to help residents go hungry due to lack of food stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Kanye reportedly gave an undisclosed amount to each charity to ensure that meals were provided to children, families and the elderly affected by the highly contagious disease.

Empowered women, led by Josephine "Mother,quot; Wade, will use Kanye's donation to deliver three meals a day to the elderly in South Chicago, where she grew up. The organization will support the following Chicago neighborhoods: Chatham, Woodlawn, Washington Park, South Shore, Grand Crossing, Englewood, Hyde Park, Grand Boulevard, Auburn Gresham, and Avalon Park.

Wade was happily outgunned by Kanye's generosity, stating:

“When I got that call today, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and chose his hometown in Southside, his old neighborhood, it was beyond words. These people who receive this gift, literally from life, will not believe that one of the best young visionaries in the world and this wise man came to the plate and chose to help us in our work, bringing help and healing through my efforts like & # 39; mother of this city. I was so excited today that I was weak trying to understand what happened through Mr. West to feed these older adults. We've been on the battlefield a long time and it couldn't be better than today! He may not even realize it, but he knew his mother and used to help them many years ago. All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you.

She continued, adding:

"I don't know how to put into words the miracle that happened today to change the course of South Chicago. I am more than satisfied to know that in all the suffering we have seen this week, through tireless work to feed the hungry, wounded and lonely, suddenly, out of nowhere, we get a call from heaven that someone wants to help. And in a phone call, in an instance of today, our world changed. "

Kanye's donations come at a crucial time as the coronavirus continues to spread in the US. USA

Roommates, what do you think about this?