Kanika Kapoor criticized by Internet users for alleged careless behavior

Kanika Kapoor, known for her hit Baby Doll, shocked the nation this morning when news broke that she tested positive for the coronavirus. The singer turned to social media later to accept the fact that she has spread the infection that spreads like wildfire around the world. But shortly after the news of her arrival from London just a few days ago, she was not screened and headed to Lucknow and attended parties that received many negative comments on social media.

The singer was criticized for not being tested on time and also throwing a party in Lucknow by more than a hundred people at the time when everyone has been advised to self-quarantine. According to a reliable news report, the singer arrived in Lucknow on March 15, after which she threw the party attended by various bureaucrats, politicians, and socialites. Well, we hope that people don't take this and understand the importance of self-isolation during this serious time.

