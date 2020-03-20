Kandi Burruss shows fans that she can still smile during these stressful times

Kandi Burruss shared a couple of new photos from her home, and she's showing fans that despite the stressful situation in the world right now, she can still find the resources to smile these days. Look at his photos that his fans adored.

Shamea Morton said: ‘You look cute! If I had a second house next to my house, I'd probably dress up and cross the street for a date night too.

A follower mentioned NeNe Leakes and said, "Nene's behavior is so high that high school doesn't drop to her level. Stay classy."

A follower said: ‘What about the masked singer? You know all the real RHOA thought it was you in a second, "and another commenter posted this:" You have a lot in your life and a lot is happening in this life, stay in peace and enjoy your family. "

Someone wrote: ‘I saw you last night on television! You were in a mask! "And a follower said this:" It's so much fun how @kandi fans know that she is the 'angel of the night' #maskedsinget, but the pro panel can't say it's her LOL "

Another fan wrote: ‘I love the dress on the shirt. I have one in blue, it is a normal shirt made of a FABULOUS material, I love it! "

Someone else posted this: ‘Taurean sister, why are they so mad at you? They didn't want Creon to come back, now they do. They say you're boring, now they call you messy and all the drama begins. What is the truth? Do you think people are simply the miserable cause of the "rona,quot;?

Another follower posted this: ‘I was reading these comments, and I totally agree, any true 90's baby with a love of music knows that amazing unique voice! I hope they last until the end, but I will be very happy when they unmask you because I barely heard you sing for the first time, two words in which I said THAT'S KANDI! "

Kandi fans were happy to see that her parents visited her and the children and Todd recently.



