Kajol travels to Singapore to bring her daughter Nysa home

Kajol is a pretty loving mother to Nysa and Yug, and the actress is often seen prioritizing her family over everything else. Amid the coronavirus scare, Kajol flew to Singapore to bring her daughter Nysa back, after her school closed in the wake of the coronavirus.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa, has been studying at an international school in Singapore for a while. Given the dangerous spread of the coronavirus, there has been a complete closure of several establishments, including the film industry, schools, colleges, shopping malls, theaters and what not, and at the time it was quite impressive to know that Kajol did his best to bring her daughter back home. Reports suggest that she traveled to Singapore to safely bring her girl home. Congratulations to you Kajol!

