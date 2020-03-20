K. Michelle says her IVF trip amid the coronavirus is the "most stressful" thing

Instagram

The & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; star, who has been praying for a girl, admits that going through IVF in the midst of the pandemic is one of the most difficult things that & # 39 ; had to deal with.

K. Michelle She is struggling to continue her IVF treatment amid the coronavirus outbreak. Having dreamed of being a mother once again, the "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star admitted that the entire COVID-19 situation has made it difficult for her to make it happen.

"LADIES: Going through IVF amid the Corona virus is probably one of the most stressful things I've had to deal with," the 34-year-old confessed in an Instagram post dated Wednesday, March 18. At 11 pm. I will have gotten into my stomach a total of 8 times today. This is my LAST IVF cycle. "

Revealing that she is "desperately praying for at least 1 girl," the "Just Like Jay" singer claimed that she and her boyfriend Kastan Sims were "still producing boy embryos." She continued in detail: "I am currently seeing Dr. Hernández-Rey, who specializes in designer babies and can help choose gender. If this does not work I will have two young children and I will be an All Mom child with 3 children."

Still, the "V.S.O.P" singer, who is already the mother of her son Chase Bowman, acknowledged that she is "blessed in any way." She elaborated her statement: "Some women cannot have children at all, so I will not complain. My uterus is also strong enough for me to carry, but I will still have a substitute for my mental health."

Michelle continued to divulge details of her trip to expand her family. "I'm finally going to make it this year. I'm taking advantage of my time to do it the right way," he said. "I appreciate all the prayers I keep sending to the God who is listening. I never thought I would be going through this in my 30s, but it is life and I am proud of myself for being strong on this journey."

Days before sharing the IVF post, Michelle announced that the pandemic forced her to drop her plan to launch a birthday brunch evening at midnight. Informing his fans of the cancellation through an Instagram post, he noted: "We will reschedule the date immediately as soon as the city allows the meetings to resume. Stay safe here and see you very soon."