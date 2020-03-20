Justin Timberlake defends his iconic appearance and that of Denney Spears

Justin Timberlakeis standing next to him and Britney Spears& # 39; decision to make denim at denim at the 2001 American Music Awards.

It was a controversial choice at the time and it's still a hotly debated topic, but all these years later the "Senorita,quot; singer says he doesn't regret using that with his girlfriend on the red carpet. In fact, the NSYNC boy-bander says Lance Bass on The Daily Popcast, "You can rock with that today."

For the most part, Lance disagrees. He admits, "Denim on denim is a popular thing right now," but he hesitates to say that it could be a good red carpet look.

To that, Justin replies, "You do a lot of things when you're young and in love."

Unfortunately, Justin can't blame love for inspiring some of his more eccentric haircuts. He says "there is a ton,quot; of hairstyles he would like to forget, including his bandana phase. But he also explains that the scarves were used because "he couldn't understand what the hell to do,quot; with his locks.