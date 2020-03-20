Justin Timberlake defends his iconic appearance and that of Denney Spears

Justin Timberlakeis standing next to him and Britney Spears& # 39; decision to make denim at denim at the 2001 American Music Awards.
It was a controversial choice at the time and it's still a hotly debated topic, but all these years later the "Senorita,quot; singer says he doesn't regret using that with his girlfriend on the red carpet. In fact, the NSYNC boy-bander says Lance Bass on The Daily Popcast, "You can rock with that today."
For the most part, Lance disagrees. He admits, "Denim on denim is a popular thing right now," but he hesitates to say that it could be a good red carpet look.
To that, Justin replies, "You do a lot of things when you're young and in love."
Unfortunately, Justin can't blame love for inspiring some of his more eccentric haircuts. He says "there is a ton,quot; of hairstyles he would like to forget, including his bandana phase. But he also explains that the scarves were used because "he couldn't understand what the hell to do,quot; with his locks.
In addition to the hairstyles, the two friends discuss how crazy it was for Justin to be one of the many successful stars to come out of the Mickey Mouse Club. Justin says it was one of the most "formative,quot; years of his life, because he met JC Chasez, Cristina Aguilera and other people who got up with him in the industry. "There would be no NSYNC without that," he says.
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images
Since then, the singer kept in touch with his castmates, even when families and other things became the "priority,quot;.
As for the NSYNC men, they are all close yet, but Justin wishes they could all get together again to share his experience in your own words, especially when your words have been previously "distorted,quot;.
"This is not a click bait conversation, it's two friends talking about a crazy experience we had and I really appreciate it, man," Justin tells Lance. "You must find a way to get the four of us into a room with you."
That is, once men are not quarantined by the coronavirus. At the moment, Justin says he's in Montana and more than willing to greet the other guys, except maybe Joey FatoneThose who joke are the "most likely,quot; to have the coronavirus.
"That's too bad, because it's probably true," laughs Justin.
Last but not least, Lance and Justin discuss a possible reunion. The two stars share that while the men are in constant contact with their "ongoing group chat," no solid plans have been made. With that in mind, Justin says he just wants to "get together and talk,quot; about what it "means,quot; to get together again.
More importantly, Justin wants to make sure that getting back together doesn't take away the relationships that might flourish after NSYNC. He shares: "(Now), there is no opportunity for all BSs who can surround something that gets so big, that we can all really experience our friendship together."
