Justin Bieber would hate to cancel the tour in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, but he will put everyone's health first and foremost!

%MINIFYHTML774c6b6e0bba0047e6816480510b937211% %MINIFYHTML774c6b6e0bba0047e6816480510b937212%

Justin Bieber has been waiting for his "Changes,quot; tour as much as his many fans since he's been away from music for a long time. However, in the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, the singer may have to cancel the tour that is expected to start on May 14, as he first has to think about his safety and that of everyone else.

In other words, Justin apparently wants nothing less than to have to cancel the tour, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he doesn't want to take any risks, so at the end of the day, he might have to!

%MINIFYHTML774c6b6e0bba0047e6816480510b937213% %MINIFYHTML774c6b6e0bba0047e6816480510b937214%

Not to mention that it is not clear how the situation will be for May; It may not even be your decision to make at that time if things continue as they are or get worse.

%MINIFYHTML774c6b6e0bba0047e6816480510b937215% %MINIFYHTML774c6b6e0bba0047e6816480510b937216%

At this point, however, the singer has yet to make a final decision regarding the tour, so he is still rehearsing for the shows as evidenced by a video he shared on his social media platform of choice.

The clip was posted to Instagram on March 11 and shows Justin working hard to give fans what they expect and more.

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘The last thing Justin wants to do is disappoint fans. He knows that his fans have bought tickets, are eager for the shows, he has been rehearsing and the last thing he wants to do is cancel the tour or any of the shows. Justin has the responsibility to take everything into account since it is a very serious pandemic. Their health and safety, as well as that of their entire crew, and the public is the number one priority. "

They went on to explain that "Justin is not taking risks at this time and will do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of everyone involved." But he remains very hopeful and has not canceled anything at the moment. But things are not working as usual right now, so he will continue to monitor everything. "

Ad %MINIFYHTML774c6b6e0bba0047e6816480510b937231% %MINIFYHTML774c6b6e0bba0047e6816480510b937231%

Realistically, the source mentioned that Justin is well aware that he probably won't have a choice when it comes to canceling at least some of the stops.



Post views:

0 0