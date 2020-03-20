Justin Bieber is excited about his "Quarantine Partner,quot; Hailey Baldwin and kisses her on IG Live – "She is the love of my life,quot;

Justin Bieber and his model wife, Hailey Baldwin, proved that quarantine in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't have to be that bad! As long as the newlyweds are together, they don't need anyone else to be happy and entertaining!

That said, they took IG Live to show their love, kissing and hugging on camera in front of their millions of fans.

In fact, it seems that the social distancing that everyone has been practicing in the midst of the spread of the virus, has only brought Justin and Hailey closer.

After all, they went to the singer's $ 5 million mansion in Ontario, Canada, and have been spending quality time there with each other alone.

However, his live session on Instagram was joined by a friend of his, who is also a pastor of Churchome.

When the couple hugged and Justin kissed his wife sweetly, the pastor exclaimed, "Look at these love bugs."

Justin just continued kissing and ran over to Hailey: ‘This is the love of my life. This is my entire existence. She is my favorite. "

During this time, the model only looked at the camera with the biggest smile on her face.

Obviously, she really loved her husband's affection.

'What do you want to do, baby? Do you want to take another walk around the property? Justin asked.

Indeed, although they may be technically isolated, the Ontario pop star property is no less than 101 acres and even has access to the lake, so there is plenty to explore and enjoy together.

Yesterday, Justin made his way to his platform to share a photo of the two kissing once again after a snowmobile ride, the frozen lake visible in the back.

"My quarantine partner," she wrote sweetly in the caption.

Also in the same IG live session, Justin asked Hailey: ‘Do you want to walk? Do you want to walk to the water? "Inciting her to nod,quot; yes ".

Let's do it. I love you, "he replied as they continued to kiss.



