Jurrell Casey, Pro Bowl DL, heads to the Broncos "super motivated,quot;

Jurrell Casey doesn't see much soccer. But the defensive tackle knows enough to realize that he's heading to one of the NFL's most famous franchises, and that he'll be playing alongside a couple of the league's best linebackers.

"I'm excited to be here and ready to go," Casey said Thursday when it was officially unveiled as the newest Bronco. "I don't watch too many sports, but I know that the Broncos have won a lot of Super Bowls, and that Von Miller and Bradley Chubb are great pass runners for the past two years."

The Broncos and Titans agreed to the trade Wednesday, with Denver sending one of its three seventh-round picks (No. 237) to Tennessee for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Casey, 30, is a product of USC who has started 137 games during his nine seasons in the NFL. He has never played fewer than 14 games in a year, while accumulating 493 total tackles and 51 sacks. The veteran believes that playing with Miller and Chubb will only improve his game.

"To see how those guys play, the effort they put into each game, the tenacity with which they play … what more could a guy like me want?" Casey said. "These are guys who can rush past and get into the gaps with the quarterback, which makes my job a lot easier."

Per Over The Cap, Casey will earn $ 11.8 million in salary this year, $ 12.2 million in 2021 and $ 13.8 million in 2022. However, the Broncos have the option of cutting Casey after 2020 without absorbing dead money.

Casey's arrival in Denver is the first part of what will surely be a new defensive line. While the Broncos introduced nose tackle Mike Purcell on Wednesday, Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris are likely to come out in free agency. Casey said her trade with Jacksonville was "definitely a surprise, but it's part of the business."

"(The trade) makes me super motivated," said Casey. "(My personal focus) is getting to the quarterback, making sure to stop the race, making the game easier for our defenders, making sure we have turnovers to help the offense … If we do all of that, the playoffs will take care of themselves. alone. "