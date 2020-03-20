Home Local News Jurrell Casey, Pro Bowl DL, heads to the Broncos "super motivated,quot;

Jurrell Casey, Pro Bowl DL, heads to the Broncos "super motivated,quot;

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Jurrell Casey, Pro Bowl DL, heads to the Broncos "super motivated"
%MINIFYHTML8d7fe199b2961aea9dbc2722abbc6d1f11% %MINIFYHTML8d7fe199b2961aea9dbc2722abbc6d1f12%

Jurrell Casey doesn't see much soccer. But the defensive tackle knows enough to realize that he's heading to one of the NFL's most famous franchises, and that he'll be playing alongside a couple of the league's best linebackers.

%MINIFYHTML8d7fe199b2961aea9dbc2722abbc6d1f13%%MINIFYHTML8d7fe199b2961aea9dbc2722abbc6d1f14%

"I'm excited to be here and ready to go," Casey said Thursday when it was officially unveiled as the newest Bronco. "I don't watch too many sports, but I know that the Broncos have won a lot of Super Bowls, and that Von Miller and Bradley Chubb are great pass runners for the past two years."

%MINIFYHTML8d7fe199b2961aea9dbc2722abbc6d1f15% %MINIFYHTML8d7fe199b2961aea9dbc2722abbc6d1f16%

The Broncos and Titans agreed to the trade Wednesday, with Denver sending one of its three seventh-round picks (No. 237) to Tennessee for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Casey, 30, is a product of USC who has started 137 games during his nine seasons in the NFL. He has never played fewer than 14 games in a year, while accumulating 493 total tackles and 51 sacks. The veteran believes that playing with Miller and Chubb will only improve his game.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©