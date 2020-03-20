Jordyn Woods's secret with the participation of the French singer Dadju is out – see what he's been hiding about his trip to Dubai

Jordyn Woods was recently in Dubai, and her fans have been very curious to know why she went there and why she dated French singer Dadju. Many people said that these two had been romantically involved, and rumors were flooding social media.

Now, it seems that Jordyn decided to shed some light on this situation, and it seems that the secret is out.

These two have likely been working on a project together, and you can check out the post he shared on his IG account below.

‘Excited to see this magic video of @dadju coming soon … ♥ ️✈️’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone commented: "Sooooooooo was it was for a video … Jordyn YOU KNOW BETTER,quot;, and another follower said: "DADJU FT JORDYN thanks Jesus for listening when I talk to you,quot;.

Anyway, a lot of Jordyn fans were excited to find out what really happened there and why these two went there together.

Jordyn was also trapped abroad for the past few days and her flight to the US USA It was canceled due to the global disaster caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordyn has kept her fans up to date all this time and shared several photos and videos from her dream vacation. He seemed to go crazy when he had to return to the United States in the midst of the crisis we are all going through.

I was shocked by what was happening and by the strong measures being taken around the world to try to contain the virus as much as possible.

Ad

More followers told Jordyn that she shouldn't have posted her pretty pictures from a dream vacation these days when everyone falls apart and everyone is locked up.



Post views:

4 4