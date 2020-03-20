Jordan announces 24-hour curfew on coronavirus outbreak | Jordan News

%MINIFYHTMLe6f396c817781abb0975642221f760ba11% %MINIFYHTMLe6f396c817781abb0975642221f760ba12%

Jordan will impose a curfew across the country throughout the day to fight the coronavirus pandemic, preventing people from moving except in emergencies, the government said.

In a televised statement Friday, government spokesman Amjad Adaileh said that The curfew in the Middle East country will begin at 7 am (05:00 GMT) on Saturday and will remain in effect until further notice.

He added that the nationwide curfew followed the state of emergency declaration earlier this week, giving the government radical powers to enforce a curfew imposed by the military and other measures that violate civil and political liberties. .

As part of the emergency measures, the Jordanian army isolated the capital of Amman from the rest of the country and prohibited travel between provinces to put its 10 million people locked up.

It has already closed the land and sea borders with Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Israel, and suspended all inbound and outbound flights since Tuesday.

The country has 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with no deaths so far. Health Minister Saad Jaber said a man recovered from the virus and left the hospital, as authorities feared the pandemic would spread rapidly.

The government said there were about 5,000 people quarantined in hotels in Amman and the Dead Sea area.

& # 39; People who do not respect the directives & # 39;

Adaileh said tThe decision to impose the curfew, which would apply for an indefinite period, was made after "people did not respect the directives," and warned such non-compliance may result in "immediate imprisonment for no more than one year,quot;.

"In view of the exceptional circumstances in the world and in our region and to avoid epidemics, a curfew will take effect from Saturday at 7 am," he said.

All stores will be closed and authorities will announce "specific hours according to specific procedures,quot; on Tuesday for people to obtain supplies, he added.

"Unfortunately, in the past two days, people have not followed the directives and have been on the streets and in the markets. This represents a great danger to their health and safety."

As soon as the announcement was made, thousands of people flocked to local markets to buy food and other essentials, causing massive traffic jams across the country, television stations reported.

Jaber said the curfew is intended to "break the coronavirus spread cycle."

Adaileh told Al Jazeera that the measures are "efforts aimed at keeping people inside,quot; as a security measure and "to prevent widespread infection in the country."

Emergency plan

Adaileh said the Jordanian government is ready to deal with a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

On Tuesday, the country's King Abdullah issued a royal decree approving a national defense law that gave Prime Minister Omar Razzaz radical powers to impose a state of emergency and suspend civil laws to deal with the medical emergency.

Is Total Blocking The Cure For Coronavirus?

King Abdullah has also been chairing meetings of the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, the country's main emergency response agency.

Dr. Nathir Obeidat, spokesperson for the National Committee on Epidemiology, the government task force dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, told Al Jazeera that the government is prepared for all eventualities.

Obeidat said current cases in Jordan have not reached the threshold of a national epidemic emergency.

"But we already have plans to deal with possible emerging scenarios of the coronavirus outbreak," he said.

Follow Ali Younes on Twitter: @ali_reports